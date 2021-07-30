EXPLAINER: How Oklahoma evictions might spike after July

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

Despite the CDC moratorium, more than 38,658 evictions have been filed by landlords and 15,551 evictions have been granted by courts in Oklahoma since March 2020, according to Open Justice Oklahoma, a program of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a Tulsa-based think-tank.

Dilks, with the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation, said that because the moratorium only protects tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent, many landlords have pursued evictions for other reasons, alleging lease violations or damage to property.

In some cases, Dilks said evictions were granted because tenants never appeared in court to argue that they were protected from eviction.

“The vast majority of people who have evictions filed against them, particularly in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, don't bother to go to court for a variety of reasons," Dilks said. “They don't have enough notice. They can't get time off work. They can't find childcare. They can't find transportation. Or, quite frankly, before the existence of the moratorium and the current protections, they knew they were going to lose.