 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: How the US and allies can freeze Russian gold

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014.

Here's how these sanctions would work:

HOW MUCH GOLD DOES RUSSIA HAVE?

Russian gold purchases increased in 2014, after the U.S. issued sanctions on Russia for Putin's invasion of Crimea. Now the country holds $100 billion to 140 billion in gold reserves, which is roughly 20 percent of the holdings in the Russian Central Bank, according to U.S. officials. Additionally, the Bank of Russia announced Feb. 28, shortly after several Russian banks were removed from the SWIFT bank messaging system, that it would resume the purchase of gold on the domestic precious metals market.

People are also reading…

HOW COULD RUSSIA USE GOLD TO EVADE SANCTIONS?

The U.S. says that Russia can and has used gold to support its currency as a way to circumvent the impact of sanctions. One way to do that is by swapping the gold for a more liquid foreign exchange that is not subject to current sanctions. Another way would be to sell the bullion through gold markets and dealers. The gold could also be used to directly purchase goods and services from willing sellers.

HOW WOULD THE SANCTIONS APPLY?

The U.S. announcement to block gold transactions was done alongside Group of Seven and European Union allies that will also impose the gold reserve ban. New guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department states that American individuals, including gold dealers, distributors, wholesalers, buyers, and financial institutions are generally banned from buying, selling or facilitating gold-related transactions involving Russia and the various parties that have been sanctioned.

WHAT KIND OF IMPACT COULD THIS HAVE ON RUSSIA?

The move should further impact the country's ability to launder money and will in effect apply secondary sanctions on people who trade in gold with Russia, experts say. “It is another way to close sanctions loopholes, and increase economic pressure on Russian entities," said Rachel Ziemba, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. The ban on gold transactions is also an attempt to prevent innovative financial transactions through other countries that continue to do business with Russia.

WHAT OTHER SANCTIONS HAVE BEEN IMPOSED?

The U.S. also took additional sanctions actions on Thursday. It sanctioned dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma — or state assembly — and the head of Russia’s largest financial institution. Those actions are on top of export controls and financial penalties issued in the past month on Putin, his inner circle, some of the country's top financial institutions, along with several banking institutions' removal from the SWIFT bank messaging system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Thousands protest and demand action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News