EXPLAINER: NH tenants await rental aid amid eviction fears

New Hampshire is one of several states that enacted a moratorium last year halting eviction proceedings. The measure expired last summer, leaving only the CDC moratorium. The state also has a measure requiring landlords to give tenants 30 days to pay back rent, up from the previous seven days. But that measure applies only to unpaid rent during a short stretch of 2020 — form March 17 to June 11.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

New Hampshire will get $352 million in federal money to help tenants with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses. Last year, it dedicated $20 million from the federal CARES Act and ended up providing $15.6 million to 4,611 tenants. It reallocated the remaining money to other programs. This year, the state has begun allocating $180 million in federal emergency rental assistance. Rockingham County was allocated an additional $20 million. The money can go toward 15 months of rent and other expenses, including internet access. Renters who pay 30% of their income toward rent and have 80% of the area median income qualify. So far, the state estimates it has distributed about $18 million to 3,000 tenants, acknowledging the process has been slowed by federal requirements for a range of documents.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?