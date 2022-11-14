 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: Russia's war, climate among vexing issues at G-20

  • Updated
  • 0

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 top economies will have the chance to discuss the world’s most pressing problems at their summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Their talks begin Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger" after the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences. But tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have complicated host Indonesia’s efforts to build consensus to tackle climate change, improve food security, build stronger health systems and navigate through the perilous task of taming inflation while trying to steer clear of recessions.

Some details about the group and this week's summit:

WHAT IS THE G-20?

People are also reading…

The forum of 19 of the largest national economies and the European Union was formed to encourage cooperation and coordination on global issues such financial stability, climate change and sustainable economic growth. G-20 members include both industrialized and developing nations and account for 80% of the world's economic activity and two-thirds of the world's population. The member nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. All of their leaders are expected to attend except Russian President Vladimir Putin, who sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his stead. The non-members invited to the meeting include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is expected to participate online.

UKRAINE AND RUSSIA

As host, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has tried to bridge rifts within the G-20 over the war in Ukraine. A key issue hanging over the meeting is whether Russia will agree to extend the U.N. Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is up for renewal Nov. 19. The deal allowed major global grain producer Ukraine to resume exports from ports that had been largely blocked for months because of the war.

Apart from the war’s toll in destruction and human suffering, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, pushing prices higher and shifting much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security. That has pushed inflation to decades high levels in many countries, complicating efforts to nurse along recoveries from the pandemic and raising the risks of recession for many economies. The war will likely prevent the G-20 leaders from issuing a formal joint communique at the conclusion of the meeting.

OTHER KEY ISSUES

The summit’s official focus is financial stability, health, sustainable energy and digital transformation. At a business summit on the sidelines of the G-20, Indonesia is highlighting sustainable energy and innovation, empowerment of women and more equitable growth. The events also are a chance to showcase tropical, scenic Bali as a tourism destination.

The G-20′s original mission was to tackle economic challenges but that has expanded encompass many other issues, from terrorism and money laundering to health initiatives and climate change. In talks ahead of the leaders meetings, health and finance ministers agreed on setting up a fund to help finance pandemic preparedness and response, Indonesian officials announced late Saturday. The fund will help bridge a $10 billion financing gap and initially had commitments of $1.4 billion, with more to be announced.

THE CHINA FACTOR

On the G-20 sidelines, President Joe Biden held his first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since Biden took office in January 2021. Relations between the world's two biggest economies are bedeviled by distrust over technology and trade and discord over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden said he was looking for ways to “manage our differences" and to “prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict." Xi said he hoped they would “chart the right course for the China-US relationship.” Cooperation is vital for resolving wider challenges. As the U.S. and allies in Europe and Asia contend with an increasingly assertive China, other G-20 economies like India, Brazil and host Indonesia are walking a tightrope between the bigger powers.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Bali summit comes on the heels of a United Nations climate conference in Egypt and a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia that Biden and some other G-20 leaders attended. Xi and many other officials will travel from Bali to Bangkok for the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum just afterward.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

GOP’s Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career

GOP’s Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career

Republican Kris Kobach has won the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. Kobach revived his political career Tuesday by defeating Democrat Chris Mann. Kobach was coming off losses in the Kansas governor’s race in 2018 and a U.S. Senate primary in 2020 that Republicans chalked up to lackluster campaigns and views that turned off independent and moderate GOP voters. Many Republicans said they saw a Kobach this year who ran a better campaign and stayed more on message. Mann is a former police officer and local prosecutor making his first run for elected office.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds almost all 'natural' skincare products contain allergens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News