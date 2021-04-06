EXPLAINER: Senate eyes budget rule to push past filibuster

WHAT DID THE PARLIAMENTARIAN SAY?

The Senate parliamentarian's opinion this week suggested the budget reconciliation procedure can be used more than once — not only on the annual budget, but on a subsequent budget revision.

Already Democrats have two budgets lined up this year, one for the current fiscal 2021 year that ends Sept. 30, and another for the coming fiscal 2022 year that starts on Oct. 1.

That opens the door to multiple opportunities for deploying the budget process on bills that would use the 51-vote threshold.

WHAT BILLS CAN PASS WITH RECONCILIATION?

While talks are swirling over ways to use budget reconciliation to advance immigration or Medicare legislation as soon as April, it is no sure-fire route.

Already elements of Biden's American Jobs Plan, the big infrastructure bill, were expected to use the reconciliation process this summer. Others could follow.

Approval would still will require Democrats to wrestle their slim majority to consensus, which is no guarantee in the diverse caucus made up of progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and centrists like Manchin, presuming Republicans are opposed.