EXPLAINER: Texas GOP enlists law enforcement to end standoff

But it is not clear what lengths troopers would go upon locating an absent Democrat. Neither a spokesperson for DPS or Phelan's office immediately responded to questions about whether restraints might be used.

Criminal justice experts and peace officers described restraining a person on a civil matter as an atypical occurrence, such as when a threat to the officer or public safety emerges during the encounter.

“It depends on the officer and depends on on the agency,” said Travis County Constable Carlos Lopez, whose office serves warrants but is not involved in tracking down the lawmakers.

Democrat Vikki Goodwin, one of the state legislators who is refusing to return to the Capitol, said a neighbor told her law enforcement showed up to her home when she was not there. She said attorneys have advised Democrats that if they're inside their house they simply don't have to answer their door, and if they're approached on the street, to state they're not willing to go with them and that they want to contact their attorney.

“I don’t really want to be confronted with that instance,” Goodwin said. “I’m just staying low.”

Democrat state Rep. Celia Israel, who is back in Texas and still holding out, brushed off the threat of the warrant.