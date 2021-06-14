EXPLAINER: The complexities in Alaska's budget proposal

Accessing the constitutional budget reserve requires three-fourths support in each the House and Senate. That vote has sometimes been seen by minority legislators as leverage to draw attention to concerns they want addressed. It has been a point of contention in recent years as lawmakers have used the reserve fund to fill budget gaps and as numbers have tightened between the House majority and minority caucuses.

This year, 21 of the House's 40 members belong to the bipartisan majority. Tilton's Republican caucus has 18 members. One Republican, Rep. Sara Rasmussen, is not part of either caucus.

Under the state constitution, funds taken from constitutional budget reserve are to be repaid. The budget plan includes language that has been used in prior budget cycles meant to prevent a long list of funding pots used for such things as student scholarships and rural electric costs from being swept into the constitutional budget reserve. The so-called three-quarter vote is needed to do this.

The statutory budget reserve is among the pots subject to the sweep. At the start of the current fiscal year, it was empty, according to the Legislative Finance Division. But the budget proposal resuscitates it, in part with money previously authorized to be spent but not needed in the current year, the division's director, Alexei Painter, said.