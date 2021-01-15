EXPLAINER: The mechanics of the Idaho power struggle

Joint resolutions require the approval of two-thirds of the members in each the House and Senate. They do not need a signature from the governor, but must be approved by a majority of voters in a general election to amend the Idaho Constitution. If the joint resolution advances, the proposed constitutional amendment would be on the ballot in November 2022.

If voters approve, lawmakers would be able to call themselves back into session if 60% of the members in each the House and Senate agree.

WHAT ARE THE BILLS?

Three of the bills were introduced in the Senate and one in the House. They must be passed by both chambers in identical form before being sent to the governor for his signature to become law.

The House bill would automatically end a governor's emergency declaration after 30 days unless it's extended by the Legislature through a concurrent resolution. It would also prevent the closing of businesses during a declared emergency, and prohibit any limits on church gatherings.

Two of the Senate bills change wording in current law with the idea of making sure the state can still get federal funds to help with disaster relief even when the emergency declaration has ended. It's not clear if such laws could hold up to legal scrutiny.