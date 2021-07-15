EXPLAINER: Urging Kentucky renters to tap federal funds

Kentucky is one of several states that enacted a moratorium last year halting eviction proceedings. The measure was extended by Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year to match the original expiration date of the CDC moratorium, June 30. The state is not extending its moratorium through July 31, but the governor's office stressed that the federal moratorium will still be in effect.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

Kentucky has received federal funding of about $297 million to help tenants with outstanding rent and utility payments. The money can go toward 15 months of rent and other expenses. So far, the state has issued about 5,500 payments totaling about $20 million, though those numbers don't include the state's two largest metro areas, Lexington and Louisville.

In June, Gov. Beshear added nearly $39 million in rental relief from the state’s federal funds for those two cities. A federal funding formula left the two metro areas with less funding than expected. Beshear said the payouts are picking up as the state approaches the end of the moratorium. About $2 million in payments went out the second week of June, Beshear said.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?