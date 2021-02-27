EXPLAINER: What can, can't you do with cannabis in NJ now?

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's recreational marijuana market is now voter approved and in effect under legislation signed last week by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

New Jersey residents voted by a 2-to-1 margin in November to join 14 other states and the District of Columbia with legal marijuana for recreational use. Only those 21 and older can legally possess and use the drug. But there are a lot of ins and outs to consider.

So what can you and can't you do with marijuana?

Here's a closer look at New Jersey's emerging marijuana reality:

———

WHEN AND WHERE CAN I BUY MARIJUANA?

Nowhere just yet. Even though the laws Murphy signed took effect immediately, the new Cannabis Regulatory Commission has to set up rules and dole out licenses. All of that could take up to six months, according to the governor and industry experts.

———

SO WHAT'S LEGAL, THEN?