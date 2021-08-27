EXPLAINER: What to watch for in Missouri's new laws

Police will get new legal protections under another law. Cities and other local governments will be banned from decreasing the budget for a policing agency by more than 12% compared with the jurisdiction’s other departments over a five-year period. The new law also requires records of any administrative investigation of a police officer to be kept secret unless there's a subpoena or court order requiring the records to be released. It outlines other rules for investigations of officers and provides protection against civil claims unless the officer is criminally convicted.

ALCOHOL

Missouri restaurants will be allowed to sell to-go cocktails, which the state had temporarily allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The change is now permanent. Mixed drinks must be sold along with food and in tamper-proof, sealed containers intended to discourage drinking while driving. The new liquor law also allows alcohol to be sold from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the same hours as the rest of the week. Previously, Sunday alcohol sales were limited to 9 a.m. to midnight.

COVID-19 LAWSUITS