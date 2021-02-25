EXPLAINER: What were the warnings before the Capitol riot?

WHY DIDN'T THE DEPARTMENT DO MORE TO PREPARE?

Pittman argued that the intelligence from Jan. 3 was not specific or credible enough to predict the kind of insurrection that actually took place. The same goes for the FBI memo, she said. She said that even if department leaders had seen that warning, they wouldn't have changed their plans because it was considered “raw” intelligence and not something that the department could act on.

“No credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol, nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat,” Pittman said. Questioned later in the hearing, Pittman acknowledged that police estimate around 10,000 people were demonstrating outside and around 800 people broke inside.

Lawmakers seized on her claim that the warnings didn't lay out the actual threat.

Clark, the congresswoman from Massachusetts, described the Jan. 3 assessment as a listing of “who, what, when, why.”

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Pittman noted that she had taken “corrective measures” to better share intelligence in the future. But there are still several investigations going on into the law enforcement response.