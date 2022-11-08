 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff

  • Updated
  • 0

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.

Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.

Here are some of the issues behind the standoff:

WHAT IS GOING ON NOW IN THE MEDITERRANEAN?

Two charity rescue boats that entered Italian waters this weekend were directed to the Sicilian port of Catania, where Italian authorities allowed the disembarkation only of migrants it deemed vulnerable — families with children, unaccompanied minors and people needing medical care.

People are also reading…

Those boats are now refusing to leave until the rest of the migrants are allowed to get off as well, but Italy is not budging. A third charity ship, carrying 89 people rescued at sea, unloaded all of the people it rescued in Calabria on Tuesday. The reason for the different treatment was not immediately apparent. A fourth boat remains in international waters for the 17th day with 234 people on board, it's requests for a safe port unanswered.

WHAT IS ITALY'S FAR-RIGHT-LED GOVERNMENT SAYING ABOUT RESCUES?

Italy says it is not responsible for taking on migrants rescued by charity rescue ships. It says that responsibility falls to the countries whose flag the ships fly. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi described the ships as “islands” and anyone on them as falling under the jurisdiction of the flag countries.

Humanitarian groups, maritime legal experts and human rights activists all reject that interpretation of a flag state's jurisdiction.

Italy's new far-right-led government paved the way to closing its ports to private rescue ships by telling port authorities that two of the ships — the Ocean Viking and the Humanity 1 — did not follow European norms while carrying out rescues. Piantedosi claimed they did not await instruction by search and rescue authorities.

The groups have denied the claim, saying they followed correct protocols to inform the authorities — in Italy, Malta or Libya, depending on the search-and-rescue area — once a boat in difficulty has been identified. Often, they say, national authorities never answer their calls for help.

HOW HAVE PAST ITALIAN GOVERNMENTS HANDLED RESCUES AT SEA?

The new government’s confrontational posture is reminiscent of the standoffs orchestrated by Matteo Salvini when he was briefly interior minister from 2018-19.

Salvini's refusal to open ports resulted in ships having to travel to France or Spain to disembark migrants, adding up to three days to the migrants’ journeys. A German captain, Carola Rackete, famously defied Salvini and entered an Italian port despite orders not to, citing an emergency situation on board.

Salvini, who is infrastructure minister in charge of ports in the new government, is facing trial on charges of kidnapping for refusing to let the Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms dock in an Italian port in 2019. Another case against him has been dismissed.

Other Italian governments have delayed ships' arrivals to get agreements with other European Union countries to take migrants before they land, or conducted inspections that the charity groups argue seek to prevent them from conducting rescues.

WHAT DOES INTERNATIONAL LAW SAY?

Article 98 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea requires every shipmaster “to render assistance to any person found at sea in danger of being lost.” Charity ships say rescuing migrants from flimsy, unseaworthy smuggling boats, or in many cases straight from the water, is their legal obligation.

International Maritime Law also requires coastal states to run adequate search and rescue services, including by cooperating with other nations in the same region during rescues.

Rescues are only considered complete after survivors are disembarked to the nearest place of safety, to be assigned by the maritime authority in charge of search-and-rescue coordination. But NGOs say their requests for a place of safety in the Mediterranean Sea are increasingly delayed, ignored or denied by both Italy and Malta.

WHAT'S THE PROBLEM WITH LIBYA?

Libya, with European support, is responsible for a massive search-and-rescue area in the Central Mediterranean since 2018. But human rights activists and maritime law experts say the war-torn country - currently lacking a central government- cannot adequately and safely perform search and rescue missions. People smugglers have also been linked to members of the Libyan coast guard in charge of interceptions at sea.

U.N. agencies say that Libya cannot be considered a “place of safety” for the disembarkation of people rescued at sea, due to the inhumane conditions at the detention centers they are returned to. Many migrants and refugees have spoken of enduring horrific abuses in Libya, including beatings, rape and killings. Despite millions spent by the EU to improve conditions, little has changed.

HOW MANY MIGRANTS HAVE NGO VESSELS RESCUED?

The International Organization for Migration says charity ship rescues accounted for only 15% of the 88,000 migrants who have reached Italy by sea so far this year. Most arrived on their own, or were rescued by the Italian Coast Guard or other national rescue ships.

But many don't survive the dangerous crossing, with some 1,300 migrants dying or missing in the Central Mediterranean this year, according to the IOM's missing migrants project.

Although the number of arrivals is far below the peak of 2016 when 180,000 people arrived on Italian shores, the death rate remains high.

Non-governmental groups say they are needed in the Mediterranean, the deadliest known migration route in the world, to fill the rescue gap left by European countries who have increasingly relied on North African nations to stop migrants from crossing.

Brito contributed from Barcelona, Spain.

Follow all AP stories about global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Republicans need to hold the Senate and pick up four seats to take the Minnesota House. Millions of dollars have been pouring into roughly two dozen competitive seats.

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

With Medicare’s open enrollment underway, health experts are warning older adults about an uptick in misleading marketing tactics that might lead some to sign up for Medicare Advantage plans that don’t cover their doctors or prescriptions and drive up their out-of-pocket costs. Democrats on the Senate Finance committee released an investigation this week that revealed several states have reported an increase in complaints around deceptive marketing schemes in 2021. People who are enrolling in Medicare Advantage should ask brokers or agents how doctors, prescriptions and services, including dental or vision care, are covered by the plans they are selling.

Utah: What to expect on election night

Utah Republicans are seeking to defend a U.S. Senate seat and four U.S. House seats. The party swept the 2020 election by winning every statewide race, supermajorities in the Legislature and all four congressional districts. Former President Donald Trump struggled in Utah in 2016 but won in 2020 by more than 20 points. The Senate race looks surprisingly competitive in light of that 2020 sweep. Democrat-backed independent candidate Evan McMullin is challenging second-term Sen. Mike Lee. McMullin is leaning on the fact that Utah voters have backed Trump less fervently than have their counterparts in other deeply Republican states.

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu. With about 85% of the ballots counted, it appears voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in parliament. Votes are still being counted and results are not final, but Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Initial results point to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

Italy allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors early Sunday, while refusing to respond to requests for a safe harbor from three  other ships carrying another 900 people in nearby waters.   Italy’s new far-right-led government has closed its ports to rescue ship run by non-governmental organizations and insists that it is the countries whose flag the ships fly that must take on the migrants. But it allowed the Humanity 1 access to port to disembark minors and people needing medical attention.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News