EXPLAINER: What's next after missed redistricting deadline?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The panel charged with redrawing Ohio’s state legislative districts for the next 10 years will miss its Wednesday deadline, triggering an extension until the middle of the month.

While Senate Democrats submitted the first map of the process on Tuesday, multiple other maps are in the works, drawn by GOP lawmakers and others. Ohio is using a new redistricting process for the first time this year that was approved by voters through state ballot issues in 2015 and 2018.

Members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission blamed the delayed release of 2020 Census figures, which arrived earlier this month — more than four months after the April 1 date on which they normally arrive, because of the impact of the coronavirus.

A look at the process as it stands, what comes next, and why it matters.

WHY DID THE PANEL MISS THE DEADLINE?