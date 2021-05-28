EXPLAINER: What's the Senate filibuster and why change it?

That's frustrated progressive senators and outside liberal groups. They've pressured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to eliminate filibusters, even as their use has increased by whichever party is in the minority.

According to Senate records dating back to World War I, the number of votes to end filibusters in any two-year Congress never reached 100 until the 2007-2008 sessions. It hit a high of 298 in the 2019-2020 Congress, mostly on then-President Donald Trump's appointees that majority Republicans were pushing to confirmation.

In this year's first five months as of this week, there were already 41 votes to end filibusters, mostly on Biden's nominees.

WHAT CAN DEMOCRATS DO?

It would take a simple majority, 51 votes, for the Senate to eliminate or weaken filibusters. GOP support for retaining them is solid, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., saying Democrats want to end them in a quest for “raw power.”

But with Democrats eager to enact their priorities before they lose their fragile majority, their support for discarding filibusters has grown. Biden, who's influential despite having no vote on the matter, has said the tactic is “being abused in a gigantic way."