EXPLAINER: What's the Senate filibuster and why change it?

As the threat of Republican filibusters has loomed this year, Democratic support for discarding filibusters has grown. That includes from Biden, who's influential despite having no vote on the matter and has said he's open to changing it because it's “being abused in a gigantic way."

Yet right now Democrats lack the votes to do that. Their two most conservative senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema, have opposed a change, arguing that the country is better served when Congress can find bipartisan solutions to its problems.

WHAT IMPACT MIGHT THE JAN. 6 COMMISSION VOTE HAVE ON FILIBUSTERS?

Democrats consider creating a commission to examine the violent attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters just one of many issues for which they have majority public support.

Other bills in that category include House-passed measures easing state restrictions on voting procedures, expanding citizenship opportunities for immigrants and curbing gun rights bills.

So far, Schumer hasn't forced Senate votes on such bills. But advocates of eliminating filibusters hope Thursday's vote on the Jan. 6 commission, a top Democratic priority, will build pressure on Schumer, Manchin and Sinema to eliminate the delays.