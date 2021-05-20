EXPLAINER: What's the status of voting legislation in Texas?

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed support for stricter rules in Texas, where access to the ballot box is already narrow.

HOW DID THE LEGISIATION GET HERE?

The sweeping overhaul combines two bills — one in the House and one in the Senate — that were submitted shortly after Abbott named “election security” as a top priority item.

That followed record voter turnout in November in resounding success for Republicans in Texas, where Trump won and the GOP maintained its grip on the Legislature.

“We don’t need to wait for bad things to happen to protect the security of the election,” state Rep, Briscoe Cain, the Republican author of the House bill, said this month. “I don’t believe that this is voter suppression; I believe it is voter enhancement.”

Items in the overhaul include expanding what poll watchers are allowed to do, creating an oath for people who volunteer to help voters who need assistance, and establishing criminal penalties for election officials for sending mail ballot applications. Parts of the originally proposed legislation also prohibited drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling locations — both new options that Harris County, a Democratic stronghold, offered in November.