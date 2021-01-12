EXPLAINER: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?

Authorities have opened about 170 investigations into people who potentially committed a crime, said Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. The number of charges will likely grow to into the hundreds, he said.

The vast amount of evidence and the number of people involved mean it will take months for investigators to sort through everything, Sherwin said. Federal agents are scouring more than 100,000 pieces of digital media they have received from the public, D’Antuono said.

Sherwin vowed that authorities are in it for the “long haul.”

"Even if you’ve left D.C., agents from our local field offices will be knocking on your door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," D’Antuono said.

U.S. attorneys across the country have also said people could face charges in their home states if they traveled to Washington and took part in the assault.

COULD THERE BE MORE SERIOUS CHARGES?

Prosecutors are looking at “significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy," Sherwin said. He has organized a group of national security and public corruption prosecutors whose sole focus is to bring that type of charge for the “most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol."