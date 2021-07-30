EXPLAINER: Why aid is slow to reach South Carolina tenants

Seven of the state's largest county governments also received a total of $74 million in federal emergency rental assistance to distribute in their own programs. In Richland County, which received $12.5 million, 4,243 people had applied as of Tuesday. Administrators have approved 1,699 applications and distributed $9.6 million in funding so far.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

How South Carolina is handling eviction hearings varies across the state's magistrate courts, which are organized on the county level. Some courts have adopted virtual hearings, while others have chosen not to or don't have the technology needed to implement online proceedings, said Adam Protheroe, an attorney with SC Appleseed. Courts have also implemented the CDC moratorium differently, Protheroe added. Some are not allowing any eviction filings, while others are allowing initial filings or even approving cases to go forward until the last step of processing the eviction and removing the tenant.

HOW AFFORDABLE IS HOUSING IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?