EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot

“This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines,” the company said.

IS THERE ANY PROOF THE VACCINE IS RESPONSIBLE?

No. The European Medicines Agency says there is “no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions." The EU regulator said its investigation into the reported blood clots had continued over the weekend and that a “rigorous analysis” of all data would be carried out in the coming days. To date, it said there was no evidence there was a higher incidence of blood clots in people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine than in those that didn't.

The EMA said it was convening its expert safety committee Tuesday and would hold an “extraordinary meeting” on Thursday “to conclude on the information gathered and any further actions that may need to be taken.”

In Britain, where 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered — more than any other country — there have been reports of about 11 people who developed blood clots after getting a shot. None were proven to have been caused by the vaccine.