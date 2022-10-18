 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EXPLAINER: Why Germany is delaying its nuclear shutdown

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations for all of the country's three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April. The move marks another hiccup in the country's long-running plan to end the use of atomic energy. Here is a look at Germany's politically charged debate on nuclear power.

COLD WAR FISSION

West and East Germany began producing nuclear energy in the 1960s, when it was widely considered a safe and clean alternative to the heavily polluting coal the nation had long relied on for much of its power needs. Dozens of reactors of various types were built over the following decades. The newest plant began operation in 1989 — about a year before reunification.

PROTEST MOVEMENT

People are also reading…

Concerns about the risks of nuclear power increased with the Three Mile Island incident in 1979 and the disaster at Chernobyl in 1986. Such fears boosted West Germany's environmental movement and the newly formed Green party that is now part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition.

FIRST SHUTDOWN PLAN

A center-left government of Social Democrats and Greens passed a law in 2002 that Germany would build no new nuclear power plants and shut down all existing reactors over the coming decades. The move was part of a broader effort to shift energy production in Germany — known as the Energiewende, or energy transition — away from fossil fuels toward renewable sources such as wind and solar.

SECOND THOUGHTS

A conservative government under Angela Merkel announced in 2010 that Germany would extend the lifetime of its nuclear plants, in part to ensure sufficient supply of cheap, low-carbon energy. Once built, nuclear plants produce significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than coal- or gas-fired facilities, while providing a constant amount of energy regardless of the weather that solar parks or wind farms can't always guarantee.

FUKUSHIMA U-TURN

The 2011 incident at Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant prompted a swift reversal, with Merkel declaring that Germany would in fact now accelerate its exit from nuclear power and shut down the last remaining plant by the end of 2022. The move had broad support among voters, but critics pointed out that Germany risked blackouts unless renewable energy was massively ramped up. To prevent this from happening, Germany planned to import natural gas — much of it from Russia — as a "bridge fuel" until sufficient solar and wind power was available. Efforts to find a long-term storage site for Germany's nuclear waste are also still ongoing because nobody wants it.

UKRAINE WAR FALLOUT

With gas flows from Russia sharply reduced due to tensions over the war in Ukraine and global energy prices surging, the German government has been scrambling to prevent an energy crisis this winter. Officials have argued that the three remaining nuclear plants provide only 6% of the country's electricity and the real shortage is likely to be in the heating sector, which is powered mainly by gas and coal. But with pressure mounting for Germany to keep its own citizens warm, industry running and to show solidarity to neighboring countries, the Greens-led Energy and Environment ministries agreed to extend the lifetime of two of the plants.

FISSION FRACAS

Fearing blackouts and high energy prices, the Free Democrats — also part of Scholz's government — have lately demanded that all three reactors keep running as long as needed. Experts have questioned whether this would help and the Greens voiced strong opposition. Mounting political pressure and the risk of a government blow-up prompted Scholz to step in Monday and call his junior coalition partners to order with the compromise of keeping the reactors running until April.

Follow all AP stories on the impact of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department says in a 32-page filing Tuesday that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January.  It is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns

GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns

Republican New York Rep. Chris Jacobs is not seeking reelection amid backlash over his support for an assault weapons ban. But he's still advocating for regulation on his way out of Congress.  Jacobs has proposed licensing legislation that would require people to take a safety course, pass an FBI background check and submit fingerprints before buying a “semi-automatic assault weapon.”  The father of two says he's motivated by the back-to-back mass shootings in May at a school in Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo. Jacobs hasn't yet found support for the proposal but says he hopes that will change after the November election.

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv were rare in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Analysts believe those slower-moving drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS, unless the system fails.

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

President Joe Biden's trip to Oregon, California and Colorado is showing how he's trying to turn out Democratic votes on Election Day. He's flexing the levers of government to help boost candidates, promoting an agenda aimed at strengthening an uncertain economy and hauling in campaign cash. Biden is showing up for candidates when he can be helpful and steering clear of places where a visit from a president with approval ratings below 50% isn't necessarily a good thing. Throughout the trip, Biden has had to compete for the spotlight and contend with a troubling inflation report and rising gas prices.

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, is blasting a Phoenix PBS affiliate for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs. Lake said Wednesday the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. The refusal to debate has been a major liability for Hobbs, producing weeks of negative headlines and alarming some of her supporters. The drama Wednesday ensures she will continue to face scrutiny over the debate decision despite her efforts to turn the page.

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

President Joe Biden is reevaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. That's after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production and as Democratic lawmakers are calling for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said Biden believes “that it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year.

With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews

With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews

Italy’s new right-wing political leadership has marked the 79th anniversary of the World War II roundup of Rome’s Jews with calls for such a horror to never occur again. Giorgia Meloni is expected to head Italy’s first far-right-led government since the war’s end. She phoned the leader of Rome’s Jewish community to commemorate the anniversary Saturday. On the morning of Oct. 16, 1943 during the German occupation of Italy, 1,259 people were arrested from Rome’s Ghetto and surrounding neighborhoods and brought to a military barracks near the Vatican bound for deportation to Auschwitz. Only 16 survived. Meloni's political party Brothers of Italy traces its roots to a neo-fascist movement.

Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts

Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts

Saudi Arabia says that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production. OPEC announced the cuts on Oct. 5. A delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices head of the U.S. midterm elections next month. A statement Thursday by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention the elections, crucial to President Joe Biden's efforts to preserve his Democratic Party’s narrow majorities in Congress. Rising oil prices have been a key driver of inflation in the U.S. and around the world. The White House denied its request to postpone the cuts was related to the elections.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News