EXPLAINER: Will aid be enough to prevent Kansas evictions?

In May, top Republican lawmakers rescinded Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's order that imposed the state’s pandemic ban on evictions and foreclosures. That left only the CDC moratorium, which offered slightly different protections.

The state moratorium had been in effect since August. Kelly also issued an eviction moratorium in March 2020 but let it expire two months later. When the state's latest moratorium was lifted, Kelly spokeswoman Reeves Oyster said GOP leaders had decided to “kick people out of their homes.” Republicans have argued that the moratorium was preventing landlords from getting paid.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

Kansas has received two rounds of federal rental aid — $200 million in one and $20 million in the other. As of Thursday, the Kansas Housing Resources Corp. had distributed nearly $21.7 million from the largest pot to 4,054 of the 9,555 households that applied (Wichita is the only community the state's housing finance agency doesn't serve). The money can go toward 15 months of rent, utilities and internet expenses.

The state also distributed $17 million in rental aid from the smaller pot, said Emily Sharp, a spokeswoman for the agency.