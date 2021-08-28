EXPLAINER: Will an election 'audit' happen in Pennsylvania?

Some hard-core supporters of an audit are unhappy over Mastriano’s ouster and remain unconvinced by Corman's conversion, labeling him “Jake the Snake” while rooting for a primary challenger to beat him next May.

Others seem comfortable with the anointing of a new leader of the effort, Sen. Cris Dush, who has said he has doubts about the election result and embraced Arizona's audit in June when he visited to see it up close.

Corman said he has been in touch with Trump and that Trump seems to be “comfortable with where we’re heading."

Perhaps the most important audience is Trump himself, and he has been officially silent about it.

COULD THE ELECTION IN PENNSYLVANIA BE OVERTURNED?

Corman maintains that the aim of the audit is to find out the truth about last year's election and use it to ensure future elections are fair.

The Senate, he said, has no authority to overturn an election, but “if our work leads to someone else taking that work into a court of law, and changing those results, then so be it.”