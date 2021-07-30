Explainer: Will Arkansas Do Enough to Limit Evictions?

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

The Arkansas Supreme Court issued an order last year requiring any new eviction complaints to state that they would not be prevented by a moratorium under the CARES Act. That moratorium, which covered federally subsidized mortgages or properties, ended in July 2020, and the state Supreme Court didn't issue a similar order regarding the CDC's moratorium.

Kendall Lewellen, managing attorney at the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, said eviction procedures vary across the state but that for the most part, she has seen courts enforcing the CDC's moratorium by allowing a hearing on whether the tenant qualifies for its protection. If so, the court either schedules another hearing for after the moratorium expires or gives the landlord a court order that doesn't take effect until after the moratorium expires.

HOW AFFORDABLE ARE THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?

There is a shortage of affordable rental homes available to low income households in Arkansas, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. It says the annual household income needed to rent a two-bedroom home in Arkansas is $30,372.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

A surge in homelessness and evictions is possible, but it's unclear what the scale of it would be. One indication of the scope of the problem is recent census data showing that more than 26,800 Arkansas residents said they were very likely or somewhat likely to be evicted within two months.

