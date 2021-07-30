EXPLAINER: Will Georgia evictions rise when moratorium ends?

Some courts have tried to connect tenants to rental assistance programs and mediators who can help resolve disputes between landlords and tenants. But in some counties, there's not enough collaboration between the rental assistance programs and the court system and applications aren't reviewed fast enough to prevent eviction orders, said Viraj Parmar, managing attorney with the Housing Court Assistance Center in Atlanta.

It’s hard to say how much homelessness will increase in Georgia. Eviction attempts didn’t stop during the moratorium. Parmar said some tenants unaware of the moratorium or their right to challenge an eviction have given up their housing. Landlords have also cited other violations unrelated to rent to remove tenants. “The fact that people have already moved out, and there’s a ton of rental assistance, all of this I’m hoping means we don’t see a tsunami,” he said. Still, he expects eviction filings to increase. One indication of the scope of the problem is census data showing 207,469 state residents concerned that they could be evicted over the next two months. Making people aware of rental assistance programs is key, said Protip Biswas, who spearheads efforts to address homelessness at the United Way of Greater Atlanta. “I’m hopeful that it won't be as bad as it could be,” he said.