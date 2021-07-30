EXPLAINER: Will North Dakota do enough to limit evictions?

“Courts do not spend a lot of time on eviction hearings,” Lemay said. “The larger counties usually proceed by cattle call and if the tenant doesn’t show up, the complaint is granted without questioning the plaintiff.”

“I would have to estimate that at least 90% of all filings (in the past year) resulted in eviction and also a money judgment,” Lemay said. “Some judges are taking it upon themselves to say ‘no’ to evictions, but they are the minority.”

Lemay said the low-income clients his organization serves typically don’t know how to navigate the court system or understand that there is help available to do so.

“If they come to us, we can look at it and do a motion to reopen, if the eviction warrants it, or vacate the judgment,” he said.

HOW AFFORDABLE IS HOUSING IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?