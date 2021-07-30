EXPLAINER: Will PA evictions spike despite rental help?

In the state's large cities, rents for a two-bedroom apartment have gone up over the past year. In the region that includes Philadelphia, such rents rose about 3.2% in the year ending in June, for a median rent of about $1,800, according to Realtor.com. Pittsburgh rent for a two-bedroom apartment went up by 10.3% over the past year, to about $1,500, the site reported.

Philadelphia is affordable compared to other big cities, but it's the poorest of the nation's 10 largest cities, making its housing less affordable for its residents. Rich said affordable rental units can often be of lower quality.

“If you find a place that's affordable, it's usually affordable because there are problems with the property which make it affordable,” Rich said.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

A recent U.S. Census Bureau study suggests more than 186,000 Pennsylvanians are somewhat likely or very likely to lose their homes to eviction over the coming two months. Many people involved with tenants and landlords fear there will be a spike in homelessness.

“And we do have a housing shortage — there's no two ways about it," said Rita Dallago with the Pennsylvania Residential Owners Association in Camp Hill. "And this housing shortage is going to get worse before it gets better.”

