EXPLAINER: Will pricey Hawaii do enough to limit evictions?

As of June 1, the median monthly rent for Oahu units advertised on Craiglist was $1,800, slightly below $1,825 in March 2020, according to data compiled by Justin Tyndall, assistant professor of economics at the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization. Rents dipped as far as $1,600 in December during the pandemic but bounced back.

Ricky Cassiday, an independent real estate market analyst, said rental prices on other islands like Maui have gone up more given tourism has rebounded faster there than on Oahu. That’s because the robust pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. has fueled a surge in tourists from the mainland, who dominate travel to those islands. Oahu, meanwhile, is normally also heavily visited by travelers from Japan, South Korea and Australia, where vaccinations have lagged.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

Nicky Winter, the executive director of Achieve Zero, which is contracted by the state to provide services to homeless from Aiea to Kapolei and Mililani to Oahu’s North Shore, said she is concerned the expiration will lead to a spike in homelessness.

“I don’t know that anybody can fully prepare for the onslaught of those that will be in trouble come August when the moratorium ends,” she said.