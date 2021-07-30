EXPLAINER: Wyoming tenants get modified eviction reprieve

During the pandemic, the state saw a shift away from urban areas as people looked for cheaper housing while working remotely. That's why King County, home to Seattle, had the largest vacancy rate at 7.1% this spring, compared with smaller markets that had a rental vacancy of 0.5% in a recent survey.

Data on multifamily units of five and larger from CoStar Group, a real estate research firm, shows that as the economy reopens, demand for housing in Seattle is coming back after vacancy rates were as high as 11.4% last year, and rents are increasing again after seeing a decline.

Seattle rents increased 4.4% over the past 12 months, with a one-bedroom at $1,674 and a two-bedroom rate at $1,983.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

It’s hard to say how much homelessness will increase in Washington. Witter, with the Housing Justice Project, said the Seattle region already has one of the highest homelessness rates in the country, which could increase if pandemic-related evictions soar. According to the Census Pulse Survey for the week of June 23 to July 5, about 31,000 households statewide are not paying rent and more than 174,000 have “no confidence” they could pay next month’s rent.

The Census survey found that more than 53,000 respondents said it was “very likely” they would have to leave their homes because of eviction in the next two months. More than 61,000 said it was “somewhat” likely. “It doesn’t take a lot to create a surge of homelessness,” Witter said.

