 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Extra gas extraction angers Dutch region hit by earthquakes

  • 0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The government of the Netherlands has sparked anger by announcing it may have to double the amount of gas it pumps this year from a northern province that experienced a string of small earthquakes in recent years.

“I realize it really is a disappointment for people in the quake region that it has indeed proved necessary to extract more gas,” Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Stef Blok said Friday.

The government has pledged to phase out gas extraction in Groningen province because the activity has been blamed for the earthquakes, which badly damaged homes in the region.

But the Ministry of Economic Affairs said Thursday evening that the amount of gas to be pumped this year could double because of long-term contracts with neighboring Germany and construction delays on a facility that would make imported gas suitable for use in the Netherlands.

A lobbying group for residents who suffered million of euros in damage to their homes over the years slammed the announcement.

People are also reading…

“The Groningen Earth Movement finds it incomprehensible that the Ministry of Economic Affairs is choosing to open the gas tap further,” the group said in a statement. “A government should not and cannot treat the safety of its citizens so lightly.”

The group said a plan to reinforce or rebuild damaged homes has proceeded slowly and the planned extraction increase “means that the unsafe situation in Groningen will continue even longer.”

The government has reduced the amount of gas pumped from Groningen in recent years and says it still should no longer need to extract any more from mid-2022, assuming there are no harsh winter weather conditions. A small number of pumping stations that could be quickly reopened if needed will remain on standby.

The government had expected to pump 3.9 billion cubic meters between October 2021 and October 2022. That figure could now rise to 7.6 billion, the ministry said. The government is expected to make a definitive decision by April.

The increased demand is caused in part by supply contracts with Germany, where energy-saving measures aimed at lowering use of Dutch gas have not reduced consumption as much as hoped, the Dutch ministry said.

The ministry said Blok this week urged his German counterpart to do everything possible to ensure the extra capacity is not needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans Do Not Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Riot As One People

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News