 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

ExxonMobil: Pipeline, ship or both for exporting Cyprus gas

  • 0

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Natural gas will remain an important energy source through 2050 and quantities of the hydrocarbon found off the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus could reach markets through a pipeline or by liquefying it for transport by ship, the head of ExxonMobil's Cyprus arm said Tuesday.

ExxonMobil Cyprus lead country manager Varnavas Theodossiou said “all energy sources remain important” for the next three decades “across a range” of scenarios set out under the Paris Agreement on climate change as the globe shifts to cleaner fuels toward achieving a zero-emissions goal.

He told The Associated Press by email that a combination of a pipeline or ship-transported, liquefied gas is also a possibility in getting the hydrocarbon to market.

Theodossiou explained that Cyprus has seen “very little” exploration activity to date and is regarded as “frontier exploration area” with “significant geologic uncertainty" about how much gas is contained in pockets beneath the seabed.

People are also reading…

Although recent discoveries in the region, including Egypt's massive Zohr field, offer indications that “geology can vary rapidly over short distances and it’s only with a carefully planned and executed seismic and drilling program that we will really know what’s there,” Theodossiou said.

The Cyprus government has granted ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Energy licenses to carry out exploratory drilling in two of 13 blocks inside waters off its southern coastline where it has exclusive economic rights.

In one such block, ExxonMobil discovered a deposit estimated to contain approximately 5-9 trillion cubic feet of gas and is currently drilling an appraisal well to get a more accurate estimate of the “quantity and quality” of the hydrocarbon.

Theodossiou appraisals and tests on the well named “Glaucus-1” are expected to be completed this March, but that it will take “a number of months” before the collected date can be evaluated to “give us a better understanding ... and to direct our next steps.”

He said planning is already underway to start with obtaining seismic data in the second of the partnership’s two blocks later this year.

The Cypriot government has also granted drilling licenses for seven blocks to a consortium made up of French company Total and Italy’s Eni. In 2018, the consortium announced a “promising gas discovery,” but didn’t disclose any details until additional analysis is completed.

The first gas deposit was found off Cyprus in 2011 by Noble Energy which was later bought out by Chevron. That deposit contains an estimated 4.5 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States and NATO have made no concessions to the main Russian demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine, including giving Moscow a guarantee that its western neighbor can never join the alliance.

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in its 232-year history.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The benefits of high intensity interval training

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News