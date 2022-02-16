 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

FAA head resigns after effort to rebuild agency's reputation

  • Updated
  • 0
FAA Chief Resigns

FILE - FAA Administrator Steve Dickson listens to question from lawmakers during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on the implementation of aviation safety reform at the Capitol in Washington, on Nov. 3, 2021. Dickson says he has "made the very difficult decision to step down as FAA Administrator, effective March 31."

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades - freelancer, FR171810 AP

The leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, whose agency has been criticized for its oversight of Boeing and handling of questions surrounding 5G interference with aircraft, said Wednesday he will step down March 31.

Stephen Dickson, a former pilot and executive with Delta Air Lines in Atlanta, had led the FAA since August 2019. He citied separation from his family during the pandemic, saying he told President Joe Biden, “It is time to go home.”

In a letter to FAA staff, Dickson said he was proud of his tenure.

“The agency is in a better place than it was two years ago, and we are positioned for great success,” he said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes the FAA, said Dickson "has been the FAA’s steady and skilled captain.”

In a statement, Buttigieg said Dickson's tenure “has been marked by steadfast commitment to the FAA’s safety mission ... and his lifelong dedication to making sure our aviation system is the best and safest in the world.”

People are also reading…

The agency's reputation was battered before Dickson became administrator for approving the Boeing 737 Max and then not grounding it after the first of two deadly accidents in 2018 and 2019. When the CEO of Boeing seemed to pressure the FAA by saying several times that the FAA would soon clear the plane to fly again, Dickson pushed back.

Dickson released a video in which he told FAA technical experts: "I want you to take the time you need and focus solely on safety. I’ve got your back.”

The FAA finally cleared the plane in late 2020 after grounding it for nearly two years while Boeing overhauled an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes.

However, that did not end criticism over the FAA's oversight of Boeing. Last week, Democrats who lead the House Transportation Committee and its aviation subcommittee asked for an inspector general's report into why the FAA didn't take more enforcement action against Boeing for problems with the Max.

Also in recent weeks, the FAA has been swept up in controversy over whether new high-speed wireless service from AT&T and Verizon can interfere with instruments on planes. Under pressure from the FAA, the Transportation Department and the White House, the telecommunications companies agreed to delay their rollout of the service near busy airports. Critics, however, said the FAA was slow to take up the issue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News