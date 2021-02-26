 Skip to main content
FAA seeks $27,500 from passenger it says hit air attendant
AP

  • Updated
  • Comments
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, an electronic sign warns travelers to maintain social distance in the terminal of Denver International Airport in Denver. A passenger who allegedly hit a flight attendant after an argument over wearing a face mask could soon be $27,500 poorer. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 that it is proposing the financial penalty against a person who became combative after they and a companion were asked to leave a Delta Air Lines flight in October.

 David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are seeking a $27,500 civil penalty against an airline passenger who allegedly struck a flight attendant who asked the passenger and a companion to leave the plane after a dispute over wearing a face mask.

The confrontation on board a Delta Air Lines flight departing from Miami International Airport for Atlanta began when the passenger's companion refused to wear a mask, secure his tray table or fasten his seatbelt, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday. Delta, like most airlines, requires most passengers to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

Pilots returned the plane to the gate, and the pair was asked to disembark. The first passenger began yelling at the flight attendant and other passengers, then hit the flight attendant under her left eye.

The FAA did not identify the offending passenger or say whether they were a man or a woman. The person has 30 days to respond to the proposed penalty.

The FAA announced tighter enforcement of rules against disturbances on planes after several rowdy incidents in early January on flights to and from Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

