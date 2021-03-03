 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads
View Comments
AP

Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads

FILE - This May 16, 2012 file photo shows the Facebook logo displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook says it is lifting its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place such ads starting Thursday, March 3, 2021.

 Matt Rourke

Facebook says it is lifting its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place ads on Facebook and Instagram beginning on Thursday.

Restricting political advertisements following the November election was among the host of measures Facebook put in place last year in an attempt to ensure its platform is not used to sow chaos and spread misinformation.

Facebook halted U.S. political ads when the polls closed on Nov. 3, an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Election Day. It said at the time that the ban would be temporary but did not give a clear end date.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback about this and learned more about political and electoral ads during this election cycle,” the company said in a blog post Wednesday. “As a result, we plan to use the coming months to take a closer look at how these ads work on our service to see where further changes may be merited.”

Twitter has banned political ads permanently.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Official says 'optics' delayed Capitol response

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News