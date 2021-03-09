Fact check: Governor skips details on pandemic handling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom painted a positive picture of California's response to the pandemic and the state's plans to come out on the other side during his annual State of the State address Tuesday night from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Some of his statements lacked key context or twisted the facts:

DEATH RATE

Newsom called California’s death rate “one of the lowest per capita in the nation” at 134 deaths per 100,000 residents. To back up his claim, he compared California to Texas and New York, the second and fourth most populous states, respectively.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California ranks 28th in deaths per capita among states, with 137 deaths per 100,000.

Newsom is right that California has fewer per capita deaths than the national average — 158 deaths per 100,000 people — and has fared better than other large states such as Texas, Florida and New York.

VACCINATIONS

Newsom said California has “the most robust vaccination program in the country," and is doing a more effective job than most nations.