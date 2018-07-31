Breaking
Fact check: Trump's diversion tactic on 'collusion,' fictions about NATO
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump denies any "collusion" with the Russians, while his lawyer Rudy Giuliani says it's not even a crime. Case closed? Not exactly.
Giuliani is right that the term "collusion" isn't a precise one when it comes to U.S. law. But that doesn't change the potential legal fallout stemming from the Russia investigation, which could touch on laws against computer hacking, election fraud and conspiracy against the United States.
A look at the buzz term "collusion" and what we're really talking about:
TRUMP on Twitter Tuesday: "Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn't matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!
Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018
GIULIANI on Fox News on Monday: "I have been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime ... Collusion is not a crime."
THE FACTS: It is correct to say that election collusion isn't a precise legal term. (While we're at it, election "meddling" isn't either.) The U.S. code mostly uses the term "collusion" in antitrust laws to address crimes like price fixing.
But there are plenty of specific laws on the books that could apply if Trump's presidential campaign is found to have collaborated with Moscow, including a conspiracy to defraud the United States. There are also laws against election fraud, computer hacking, wire fraud and falsifying records, if those apply.
So far, special counsel Robert Mueller has accused the Russians of hacking into Democrats' computers and stealing emails, as well as trying to stoke U.S. tensions before the 2016 election using social media. Mueller has already accused Trump's former campaign chairman and another top aide of working as foreign agents for Ukrainian interests and funneling millions of dollars from the work into offshore accounts used to fund lavish lifestyles.
Mueller might decide, for example, that a crime was committed if he finds evidence that an American was involved in the hack of Democrats, either by soliciting it or paying someone to do it.
The investigation also has exposed Moscow's aggressive outreach to the Trump campaign, including a promise of "dirt" on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in a meeting attended by Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.
If Trump or his aides knew in advance that Russia had the trove of stolen emails and did nothing to alert federal authorities, they could be accused of covering up the crime of stolen emails or working as foreign agents. Although it's rare for the Justice Department to charge people for not reporting illegal behavior, it's also not often that a special counsel team, with a wide-ranging mandate to find wrongdoing, is on the case.
As well, a conspiracy to defraud the United States can be used to refer to any two people using "deceit, craft, or trickery" to interfere with governmental functions, such as an election.
In other words, "collusion" might be shorthand. But if it relates to Russia and U.S. elections, it can still be very much against the law.
Trump also isn't telling the straight story on NATO.
He spoke of NATO on Monday as if it's "essentially" a business, and a failing one until he came along. That was the latest twist on one of his most enduring fictions. It's not remotely a business but rather a military alliance. It wasn't going bankrupt, and Trump hasn't performed a turnaround.
A look at his comments at a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte:
TRUMP: On the recent NATO meeting: "I went to NATO. And NATO was essentially going out of business 'cause people weren't paying and it was going down, down, down."
On NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: "He said we couldn't collect money until President Trump came along. And he said last year we collected $44 billion. And this year the money is pouring in. ... So the bottom line is the NATO countries are now paying a lot more money."
THE FACTS: Countries don't pay to be in NATO and don't owe the organization anything other than contributions to a largely administrative fund that Trump is not talking about. Member countries are not in debt to NATO. Money is "not pouring in" now. Collections have not increased, as he asserted.
Trump's actual beef is with how much NATO countries spend on their own military budgets.
The Trump administration is not the first to push countries in NATO to spend more on their own armed forces to lessen their dependence on the U.S. In fact, it was in 2014, during the Obama administration, that NATO members agreed to move "toward" spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on their own defense by 2024.
The somewhat-vague commitment was made as a response to Russia's actions in Ukraine and its annexation of Crimea. No one expected all allies would immediately move to 2 percent; the increases were to be gradual.
It's possible, though not established, that Trump's hectoring may have spurred some countries to increase their spending faster than they planned or to become more serious about moving to the 2 percent goal.
But at the NATO summit this month, when Trump claimed that he wrung a new commitment out of NATO partners on their military spending, those partners did not back him up. Several European leaders said they merely agreed to keep doing what they've been doing — raising military spending under the goal set in 2014.
Trump's faulty claim that NATO "collected" $44 billion in 2017 refers to one estimate of how much Washington's partners in the alliance collectively raised their own military spending by last year.
___
TRUMP: We're shouldering anywhere of 70 to 90 percent of the cost of NATO. That's not fair. That's not fair. Especially when you take Germany and Germany's paying 1 percent, a little more than 1 percent."
THE FACTS: That's not right. The U.S. military budget comprises about 70 percent of the military spending of NATO countries together, but that's for worldwide military commitments, not just Europe.
Although he called out Germany for spending only 1 percent of its economy on its armed forces (actually an estimated 1.24 percent in 2017 and 2018), he did not mention with his "new friend" Conte at his side that Italy spends even less: an estimated 1.15 percent in 2017 and 2018.
Associated Press writers Eric Tucker and Matthew Lee contributed to this report.
Find AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd
Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck