Fact-checking Biden's claim on mask mandates and vaccination rates

While announcing measures to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations on Thursday, President Joe Biden suggested people in states with high vaccination rates do not need to wear masks. The reality is slightly more complicated.

Speaking from the East Room with a mask in his hand, Biden said, "In a significant part of the country you wouldn't have to take one of these off because you don't have to put one on. Like in my home state of Delaware, where I lived in New Castle County, where I was yesterday in Pennsylvania. Because people got vaccinated. They got vaccinated. They don't need a mask when the majority, the vast majority of the people got vaccinated."

Facts First: Just because you live in an area where the majority of people have been vaccinated does not necessarily mean you "don't need a mask" in certain situations. The latest mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is based on the level of transmission and Covid-19 case rate in an area, not specifically the rate of vaccination, which Biden noted later in his remarks.