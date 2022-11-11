Fact-checking claims about voter fraud across the country

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts:

Ballots placed into secure drop boxes at some Maricopa County, Arizona, polling places that experienced issues on Election Day didn't get discarded or altered.

A video shows a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots in a standard procedure mandated by state law, not committing fraud.

No eligible voters were prevented from casting a ballot at polling locations in Detroit that experienced a temporary data glitch on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania isn't counting ballots received after Nov. 8. And large numbers of mail-in ballots are not evidence of election fraud.