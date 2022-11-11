 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Fact-checking claims about voter fraud across the country

  • 0

A printer issue in Arizona has sent the alt-right conspiracy theorists into overdrive. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts:

Ballots placed into secure drop boxes at some Maricopa County, Arizona, polling places that experienced issues on Election Day didn't get discarded or altered.

A video shows a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots in a standard procedure mandated by state law, not committing fraud.

No eligible voters were prevented from casting a ballot at polling locations in Detroit that experienced a temporary data glitch on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania isn't counting ballots received after Nov. 8. And large numbers of mail-in ballots are not evidence of election fraud.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

North's Molly Sek looks forward to girls wrestling season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News