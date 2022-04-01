 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Faculty committee says Ladapo's hiring had irregularities

  • 0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A faculty committee charged with looking into how the University of Florida hired controversial Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says there were “numerous irregularities" in the hiring of the Harvard-trained physician and researcher that concerned committee members.

The way Ladapo was hired appeared to violate the spirit of UF hiring regulations and procedures, especially in the role faculty play in evaluating the qualifications of their peers, according to a report from the faculty committee released Wednesday.

UF administrators seemed to have accelerated Ladapo’s start date to accommodate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that the physician would become the state’s next surgeon general, and some faculty members felt Ladapo was the subject of “preferential treatment on the basis of his political opinions,” the report said.

Ladapo was hired by the University of Florida around the same time that DeSantis appointed him surgeon general.

People are also reading…

Under his deal with the state and UF, Ladapo is to spend 20 percent of his time teaching and researching at the university, and 80 percent of it running the Department of Health, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Ladapo makes $262,000 a year as a professor, plus $75,000 for a role in which he’s charged with “developing policies and interventions to reduce healthcare disparities for UF Health.” Between the UF job and his surgeon general role, he’s paid a total of $437,000 per year.

A university spokeswoman told the Times that the hiring was consistent with the tenure process followed at UF colleges.

Ladapo, who was appointed by DeSantis in September, has drawn intense scrutiny over his shared resistance with the governor to COVID-19 mandates for vaccines and masks and other health policies endorsed by the federal government.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers peppered Gov. Bill Lee's finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium. Some said the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team's planned stadium upgrades just last year.

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state's attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week, wrapping up a monthslong investigation that has splintered the state's Republicans.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Food bank plans for additional need as extended SNAP benefits end

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News