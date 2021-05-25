Fairbanks detective cites sexual harassment in resignation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The only female detective in the Fairbanks Police Department cited relentless sexual harassment when quitting on the spot Monday.

Alana Malloy, a 16-year department veteran, also cited retaliation after she spoke up as other grounds for her resignation Monday, Alaska’s News Source reported. She also has filed a lawsuit against the department.

“It’s unfortunate that any female officer should feel like they have to put up with a certain amount of this just to participate in this field,” Malloy said.

“While I acknowledge former Detective Malloy’s contributions to the department and the community, I’m quite disturbed by the many gross misrepresentations, and outright falsehoods, stated in her resignation letter,” Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said in a email to the Anchorage television station.

“Given that Ms. Malloy is expecting to file a lawsuit, we aren’t going to publicly address all of these allegations made against former and current officers in good standing with the department, but rather, we look forward to bringing forward all of the facts, circumstances, and truths in court,” he wrote.