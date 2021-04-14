Fairness watchword at NC transgender sports ban hearing

“Like all kids who like to be active, I have the right to play,” Julie said. “I’m better than some and not as talented as many. This bill says I can’t even sit on the bench."

The bill wouldn’t prohibit transgender boys or men from playing on men's teams. The number of transgender athletes in North Carolina high school athletics is unclear. A North Carolina High School Athletic Association committee that review requests from teenagers who identify to a different gender than on their birth certificate have received less than 10 requests since it was formed in 2019, the StarNews of Wilmington reported.

The 20 or speakers included Gregory Brown, an exercise science professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He said data shows people born as male are significantly stronger and faster than those born as women, even when men are using testosterone suppression and male-to-female hormones. But Dr. Deanna Adkins with the Duke Child and Adolescent Gender Care Clinic, who's worked with over 400 transgender youth, said there's "no evidence that the average transgender girl is any bigger, stronger, or faster than other girls.”

Should Cooper veto the bill, Republican sponsors would need some Democratic support to complete an override. One judiciary committee Democrat said during the meeting he was undecided.

“This is a complex bill," said first-term Rep. Abe Jones, a Wake County Democrat. “It's not simple.”

