Falling enrollment means choices for Georgia school district

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia school system could be among those facing hard choices in coming years as federal COVID-19 relief money runs out.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that district officials are warning that declining enrollment means the Bibb County school system will need to close schools to save money in coming years.

Chief Financial Officer Sharon Roberts told the school board that of the district's 21 elementary schools, 14 have fewer students than the state's recommended enrollment of 450. Low enrollment means many schools don't get state money to fund positions such as media specialists and that they have high administrative costs.

“We’ve just been kind of kicking it down the road these last couple of years,” Roberts said, aided by a surge of federal COVID-19 money.

Enrollment statewide in Georgia fell during the pandemic and has not yet returned to its previous high after years of growth. A number of other districts have seen falling enrollment.

Bibb County's smallest elementary school has only 279 students. The school board considered closing it in 2018 but instead consolidated two other elementary schools.

Outgoing Superintendent Curtis Jones told the board that when it comes to consolidating schools, “I’ll be quite honest, I just don’t see how you’re gonna get around it.”

Despite the fiscal clouds, the board is holding the tax rate steady and giving salary increases to teachers and other certified staff of $3,000 or 4%, whichever is greater. The state is providing only enough money for $2,000 raises, but many districts statewide are choosing to go above that. The district is giving raises of 4% to 6% to other employees such as bus drivers, bus monitors, cafeteria workers, crossing guards and hall monitors.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to eliminate nine vacant assistant principal positions to start cutting costs. Some board members wanted to keep the positions, but Roberts warned that would land the district in “a cash flow crisis” by 2026.

