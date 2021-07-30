Fallout continues over alleged slurs aimed at health chief

Speaking at a news conference outside the St. Louis County Health Department, Caroline Fan, president of the Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation, said the slurs aimed at Khan “felt like being stabbed.”

“We're in a pandemic,” Fan said. “He's trying to do his job.”

Dr. Ghazala Hayat, a physician and a representative of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, said the comments directed at Khan were heartbreaking.

“Hearing all those racist remarks and everything reflects poorly on our community, our state,” Hayat said.

Republican County Councilman Tim Fitch said the council was launching an investigation into what happened, but he questioned whether Kahn was telling the truth.

“We already know from available video — because I have it in my hands —- he was never assaulted,” Fitch told The Associated Press by phone on Friday. “He was never shoved. He was never shouldered. That was all in his letter. If he would be untruthful about that, which is easily provable — and he still hasn't made a police report that he was assaulted — what else is untruthful in what he is saying?”