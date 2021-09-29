 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Families in veterans home COVID-19 outbreak demand changes

  • Updated
  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Families of veterans who died in one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in a U.S. nursing home called Wednesday for changes in how Massachusetts oversees its veterans homes.

Members of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition said in a virtual hearing held by state lawmakers that Massachusetts' two state-run facilities — the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke and the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea — should be overseen by the state Department of Public Health, not the state Department of Veterans Services.

The group said the board of trustees for the homes should also include appointments from the veterans community. And they want medical experts put in charge of day-to-day operations.

Group members, who include former leaders of the Holyoke home and family members of veterans who died in last year's outbreak, said legislation proposed in response to last year's outbreak is insufficient.

“We are all here because of a tragedy that occurred because too many people were asleep at the wheel,” the group wrote in testimony submitted to the legislature's Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs. “It gives our Coalition no pleasure to say this and pains us a great deal, but this legislation is not the answer in building up our trust and confidence.”

People are also reading…

Nearly 80 residents died and many more residents and staffers were sickened in spring 2020 at the Holyoke home.

The home's former top officials face abuse, neglect and other criminal charges, and an independent report commissioned by the state concluded administrators made “utterly baffling” decisions that allowed the virus to spread unchecked.

Holyoke home workers have also filed a class-action suit alleging they were forced to care for sick and dying veterans in “inhumane conditions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News