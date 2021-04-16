Family asks feds to reopen case on Tamir Rice police killing

In Rice's case, the Justice Department said poor-quality surveillance video recorded in the area where the shooting took place prevented prosecutors from being able to conclusively determine whether Rice was or was not reaching for his toy gun just prior to being shot. The two officers who were investigated told authorities soon after the shooting that Rice was reaching for the gun prior to being shot and was given multiple commands to show his hands.

But the video, while grainy, shows what prosecutors need to know, said Zoe Salzman, an attorney with Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel, which is working with Rice's family.

“It is very clear on the most important points,” she said. The timing, for one. It shows that Loehmann was primed to shoot within one or two seconds after encountering Rice, and he didn't pause to investigate. She said the officers' claims they gave Rice commands were proven untrue, and prosecutors included them as fact.

But the letter from the Rice family’s attorneys said the Justice Department’s explanation was designed to make the case seem as “complicated as possible,” in an effort to run out the clock on certain federal charges. The letter asks that federal prosecutors convene a grand jury to consider charges against the police officers.