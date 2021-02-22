Family of Americans held in Iran want any deal to free them

The family of an American-Iranian father and son detained for years in Iran appealed Monday to President Joe Biden to make freeing of Iranian-American detainees a condition of any deals or concessions with that country,

“It is beyond outrageous for Iran to continue playing with my father’s life,” said Babak Namazi, whose 84-year-old father, Baquer Namazi, is marking his fifth year under Iranian control.

The Biden administration and Iranian officials have signaled to each other in recent months that they want to re-enter a 2015 nuclear pact, in which Iran accepts limits on its nuclear program in exchange for easing of international sanctions. The Obama administration entered the deal, only to have the Trump administration pull out in favor of what the U.S. called a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran instead.

Baquer Namazi, a former UNICEF representative, was detained in 2016 when he traveled to Tehran to try to win the release of his son, Siamak Namazi, a businessman detained in Iran a year earlier.

The two Namazi men were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran on what the United States and United Nations says were trumped-up spying charges. Foreign governments and rights groups say Iran routinely detains foreign citizens to put pressure on foreign governments for various concessions.