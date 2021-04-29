Family of Black man awarded $2M in California police death

The newspaper said jurors were tasked with deciding whether Eisinger was fighting to breathe during his struggle with police, as his family claimed, or whether he was physically resisting arrest, as the city countered.

Officers responding to reports of someone trying to break into cars encountered Eisinger, who had a history of drug use and mental illness. Eisinger ran, and officers chased him before catching up and pinning him down.

During the trial, Dubin told jurors that an officer placed a knee on Eisinger’s sternum while he was on his back. Officers then flipped Eisinger over, Dubin said, and an officer placed his knees on Eisinger’s lower back and neck.

Dubin told jurors that Eisinger’s last words were “I can’t breathe.” The struggle was captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras and the remarks made by Eisinger were difficult to hear clearly on the recordings, the Register said.

Attorneys representing the city defended the officers’ actions, telling jurors that police followed training calling for them to use the least amount of force possible to capture a suspect rather than “combating” them. They noted that Eisinger had methamphetamine in his system, and said ignored officers commands to stop resisting.

The verdict came the week after a criminal conviction against Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, drew national attention. Bystander video of Floyd’s death caught him gasping and saying “I can’t breathe” as Chauvin pressed a knee to his neck for more than nine minutes. The death sparked demonstrations across the country and led many cities and states to revisit police policies and use of force.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Orange County Register.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0