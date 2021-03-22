Family of Black man killed by police demands accountability

Dumaguindin fired two shots at McClain while he was running away. One bullet grazed his shoulder and the other hit him in the back, fatally wounding him hours later, according to an autopsy report.

McClain can be heard in the video saying “I'm passing out” and “Come on, I can't breathe" as he lays face-down on the ground, blood soaking his white T-shirt. An officer asks “where's the gun?” and McClain replies “I don't have no gun.” The officer handcuffs him before applying pressure to his wound as a crowd screams at the police.

McClain's family has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Pasadena, the police department, its police chief, Dumaguindin and another officer. The civil suit is pending as the shooting remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

On Monday, the family's attorneys released a video taken by a bystander that shows police applying pressure to McClain's wounds. Attorney Caree Harper has said videos show one of the officers putting his knee on McClain's back but it's not clear from the footage if the officer is kneeling on McClain or on the ground next to McClain.

The DA's office and Pasadena police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.