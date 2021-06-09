Family of woman killed sues suspect, ex-Denver sergeant

DENVER (AP) — The family of a woman fatally shot last year in Denver has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged shooter and the former police sergeant whose gun police believe was used in the shooting.

Attorneys for Isabella Thallas' father, Joshua Thallas, and her boyfriend, Darian Simon, filed the lawsuit in Denver District Court on Tuesday, The Denver Post reported. Simon was also shot, but survived.

Simon's attorney, Craig Silverman, said he and the Thallas family filed the lawsuit to learn more about how the shooting happened, including the relationship between the former Denver Police Department sergeant and the suspected shooter and how the suspect retrieved the ex-sergeant's AK-47.

The lawsuit alleges former Sgt. Dan Politica, who retired in March, failed to securely store the rifle in his home, which allowed the suspected shooter, Michael Close, to take it.

Prosecutors said Close shot Isabella Thallas, 21, and Simon on June 10 while the couple was walking their dog. Close has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to multiple charges in connection to the shooting.