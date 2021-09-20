Family planning clinics say loss of funds mean service cuts

Montgomery said Planned Parenthood clinics in New Hampshire see about 12,000 patients.

“Rates of unattended pregnancy and teen pregnancy in New Hampshire are among the lowest in the country, and that is in large part to the New Hampshire family planning program and the work that our health centers do every single day," she said.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu supported the contracts and called the council's vote a “huge mistake," suggesting there would be other ways to fund the clinics. But during Monday's call, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said he could have taken a stronger stance in support of the funding at the outset or held onto the contracts. She called his statement to distance himself from the council “not credible."

Paul Collins, a senior adviser to Sununu, called the statement “absolutely absurd and ridiculous propaganda." He said Sununu “has supported and brought forward these family planning contracts at every opportunity since becoming governor."

This story has been corrected to show that first name of the senator is Jeanne, not Jean.

